Area Man Airlifted Following Suspected DUI Crash

HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was airlifted to UPMC Altoona following a suspected DUI crash in Huston Township.

According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:43 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, on Mountain Run Road, approximately 0.2 miles west of Evans Road, in Huston Township, Clearfield County.

Police say 28-year-old Brandon C. Perine, of DuBois, was operating a 2002 Acura RSX traveling west on Mountain Run Road when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle crossed over the eastbound lane, went off the roadway, and struck a tree head-on. The vehicle came to a final rest facing west.

Perine suffered internal injuries and was flown to UPMC Altoona Hospital by STAT MedEvac, according to police.

He was using a seat belt.

Police say Perine was suspected of being under the influence of controlled substances. Drug paraphernalia was seized from inside the vehicle.

According to police, a search warrant for Perine’s medical records was served and found that a urine drug screening indicated unconfirmed positive results for marijuana, methamphetamine, and opiates.

Charges are pending official results of the drug screening.

