 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Area Man Airlifted Following Suspected DUI Crash

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

stat-medevac-nightHUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was airlifted to UPMC Altoona following a suspected DUI crash in Huston Township.

According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:43 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, on Mountain Run Road, approximately 0.2 miles west of Evans Road, in Huston Township, Clearfield County.

Police say 28-year-old Brandon C. Perine, of DuBois, was operating a 2002 Acura RSX traveling west on Mountain Run Road when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle crossed over the eastbound lane, went off the roadway, and struck a tree head-on. The vehicle came to a final rest facing west.

Perine suffered internal injuries and was flown to UPMC Altoona Hospital by STAT MedEvac, according to police.

He was using a seat belt.

Police say Perine was suspected of being under the influence of controlled substances. Drug paraphernalia was seized from inside the vehicle.

According to police, a search warrant for Perine’s medical records was served and found that a urine drug screening indicated unconfirmed positive results for marijuana, methamphetamine, and opiates.

Charges are pending official results of the drug screening.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.