Area Woman Charged With Assaulting Elderly Mother Due Back in Court Today

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for today for a Marienville woman who allegedly assaulted her 82-year-old care-dependent mother.

Court documents indicate 57-year-old Shirley Ann Renton is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Daniel L. Miller at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17.

Renton faces the following charges:

– Strikes, shoves, kicks or attempts/threatens care-dependent person, Misdemeanor 1



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free after being released on her own recognizance.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Jenks Township in early February.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:33 p.m. on Monday, February 1, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to Roses Road, near its intersection with State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, for a report of an elderly woman with a walker yelling for help.

Police arrived at the scene and spoke to a known victim who reported that she was struck by her daughter, Shirley Renton, who is her primary caretaker, the complaint states.

According to police, the victim was observed to be covered in snow with her hair wet and she was unable to walk due to her physical condition and her exposure to the elements. She was then transported to the Marienville-based State Police barracks for EMS evaluation, the complaint indicates.

Police then went to a residence on Roses Road and interviewed Renton.

According to the complaint, Renton told police the victim had left the residence without her realizing it. She reportedly repeated several times that she did not know the victim had left the residence. She went on to state that she and the victim had engaged in a verbal argument, and she then went upstairs to bed.

The complaint notes Renton then admitted to taking no action when the victim, who is 82 years old, left the residence in below-freezing temperatures.

Following further investigation, Renton also stated that the victim struck her, but said she was unsure where, and went on to say she then struck the victim twice in the face, according to the complaint.

During a second interview with Renton, she told police she did see the victim leave the residence after the altercation and failed to take action, the complaint notes.

Renton was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller at 9:20 p.m. on February 1.

