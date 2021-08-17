Bendal’s Berry Patch’s Secret Ingredient for Success: TLC

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – If you’re a strawberry aficionado, just hearing the word Bendal can make your mouth water.

(Pictured above: Rhonda Bendal at Bendal’s Berry Patch.)

Strawberry season is sweet, but it is only around for four to five weeks or mid-June until about the Fourth of July, according to Rhonda Bendal.

“This is our 16th year of actually picking strawberries, and we bought the farm two years before that and got our first crop planted the year before,” recounted Rhonda at Bendal’s Berry Patch stand on their property.

Rhonda and her husband Larry run the farm with help from their two sons, Charlie and Larry.

During the season, Bendal’s Berry Patch at 191 Ditz Lane in Fryburg was open every day from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Strawberries are $5.00 per quart pre-picked and $4.00 per quart pick your own.

“During this season, we had a four-quart limit for pre-picked, if you want more than four quarts, we can take your name and phone number,” stated the Bendal’s Berry Patch Facebook page.

Customers could pick their own out in the fields or purchase quarts at the stand.

“We opened up Wednesday, June 15, and had a lot of people pick their own,” said Rhonda.

“Through the years, we’ve noticed that that part of our business has really increased, and people come here more and more. Our name is getting out there.

“We also had the berries that are already picked that you can drive up and get. Unfortunately, this year we’re a little short, so we were having to limit some days what people can actually pick.”

There are 43 acres on the farm, and about six of those are strawberries and 15 are pumpkins. They also farm corn, oats, wheat, rye, hay, and soybeans.

There are up to a dozen varieties of strawberries growing at Bendal’s, and different ones are tried every year just to see what grows good on the farm and what tastes good.

Bendal’s has fewer acres this year just because of the way rotation fell and some of the plants didn’t survive the winter. About a third of the acres are planted every year, and another third are plowed under about every year in the rotation.

Approximately 14,000 quarts are picked during the June season, but people have to come to the farm to get them.

“We don’t sell any strawberries to stores. You have to come to get them. We haven’t been able to sell to stores the past two years, but hopefully, we are able to do that again next year.”

As for that special Bendal taste, Rhonda has a few ideas.

“There is something about the taste of our strawberries here that people like so much better than anywhere else,” said Rhonda with a knowing smile. “It’s really nice. It must be our ground, or it’s the tender, loving care; it’s a secret ingredient. And, of course, I pray over every plant as I’m planting it.”

