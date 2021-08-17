Celebration of Life Set for Cindy Sue Elliot



Cindy Sue Elliott’s celebration of life will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.

Cindy was 63 years old and passed away at Clarion Hospital on July 26, 2021.

A full obituary can be found here.

