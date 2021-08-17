 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Greek Pita Spread

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Your guests will be blown away when they try this spread!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup Greek vinaigrette
2 cans (2-1/4 ounces each) sliced ripe olives, drained
2 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped
1 small red onion, chopped
1 large green pepper, chopped
1 large sweet red pepper, chopped
1 large cucumber, seeded and chopped
1 cup (4 ounces) crumbled feta cheese
Pita bread, cut into wedges or baked pita chips

Directions

-In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, sour cream, and vinaigrette until blended. Spread onto a large serving plate or two pie plates. Layer with olives, tomatoes, onion, peppers, cucumber, and cheese.

-Serve with pita bread.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


