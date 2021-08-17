Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Greek Pita Spread

Your guests will be blown away when they try this spread!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup sour cream



1/2 cup Greek vinaigrette2 cans (2-1/4 ounces each) sliced ripe olives, drained2 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped1 small red onion, chopped1 large green pepper, chopped1 large sweet red pepper, chopped1 large cucumber, seeded and chopped1 cup (4 ounces) crumbled feta cheesePita bread, cut into wedges or baked pita chips

Directions

-In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, sour cream, and vinaigrette until blended. Spread onto a large serving plate or two pie plates. Layer with olives, tomatoes, onion, peppers, cucumber, and cheese.

-Serve with pita bread.

