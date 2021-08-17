Clarion Hospital Reports Seven New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported seven new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

For less than two months, this update has been weekly. Butler Healthcare System has determined it is now necessary to provide more frequent updates. These updates will be provided on Mondays and Thursdays until further notice.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Monday, August 16, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 08/15/2021: 13,969

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,775

Positives: 2,222

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 08/15/2021: 53,521

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,931

Positives: 4,255

Hospital Inpatients as of 08/16/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 9 patients. 0 suspected. 9 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.