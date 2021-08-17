 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

CNET Busts Knox Man Selling Meth

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

meth-newELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) recently busted a Knox man for reportedly selling methamphetamine to confidential informants on multiple occasions.

Court documents indicate CNET filed criminal charges against 53-year-old David Calvin Bigley on Friday, August 13.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 3, CNET conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from David Bigley in exchange for $50.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency utilizing a confidential informant (C.I.).

The complaint states police observed as the C.I. made the exchange at Bigley’s residence in Elk Township, Clarion County, and the C.I. returned to the officers and turned over a small bag of suspected methamphetamine and two hypodermic needles.

The substance in the bag was later weighed 0.67 grams and tested positive as methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

According to a second complaint, on April 12, CNET conducted another controlled purchase of methamphetamine from David Bigley in exchange for $20.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency utilizing a C.I.

The complaint states police observed as the C.I. made the exchange at Bigley’s residence in Elk Township, and the C.I. returned to the officers and turned over a small bag of suspected methamphetamine.

According to a third complaint, on April 16, CNET conducted another controlled purchase of methamphetamine from David Bigley in exchange for $150.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency utilizing a C.I.

The complaint states police observed as the C.I. made the exchange at Bigley’s residence in Elk Township, and the C.I. returned to the officers and turned over two small bags of suspected methamphetamine.

According to a fourth complaint, on May 4, CNET conducted another controlled purchase of methamphetamine from David Bigley in exchange for $180.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency utilizing a C.I.

The complaint states police observed as the C.I. made the exchange at Bigley’s residence in Elk Township and the C.I. returned to the officers and turned over a small bag of suspected methamphetamine.

Bigley was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, August 13, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (four counts)
– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (four counts)
– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (four counts)
– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (four counts)

He was lodged in the Clarion County Jail with bail set at $5,000.00 monetary for each case.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on August 31 with Judge Heeter presiding.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.