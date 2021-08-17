Deer Creek Winery to Host Paint With a Pint, Back to School Luau, Plant & Sip
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is the place to be for upcoming special events.
Paint with a Pint
On Thursday, August 19, Deer Creek Winery will host a special Paint with a Pint event.
The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Art instructor Janet J. Hockman will lead you through a fun and relaxing step-by-step acrylic painting while you sip on some of your favorite Deer Creek beverages. No painting experience is necessary!
All participants walk out of the paint party with a finished 16″ x 20″ acrylic painting. It’s a great way to access your creative side, celebrate, and enjoy a night out all at the same time!
Tickets are $40.00 and include all materials, instructions, and a glass of wine. Seating is limited and must be reserved in advance. All sales are final.
Back to School Luau
Deer Creek will play host to a special Back to School Luau on Sunday, August 22.
The event will take place from noon to 5:00 p.m.
Festivities will include:
– Live music
– Gruber’s Pig Roast with all the fixings ($17.00 for adults $12.00 for children 12 & under)
– Vendors & Crafters
– Luau style games
– Snow Cones & more!
Plant & Sip
A special Plant & Sip event is set for Monday, August 23, at Deer Creek Winery.
The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Join plant enthusiast Jennifer Benson in this one-of-a-kind evening out. She has a large array of planters for you to choose from along with 100’s of plant options and all the supplies you’d ever need to create your perfect planter.
Beginners are welcome!
Grab your favorite DCW wine (your first glass is on us), and your favorite people for this amazing night out!
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information on any of the events, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.