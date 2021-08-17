

Dr. Charles J. Pineno, loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather, passed away at the age of 77 at his home on Marco Island, Florida surrounded by his family on August 8, 2021. He was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma in December of 2020, and lost his battle with cancer.

He was born on May 22, 1944 in Kingston, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Alphonse and Sara (Mingoia) Pineno.

During his youth, he worked stocking shelves and helping customer at the families’ Pineno Economy Store. His work ethic evidenced by the many jobs he held, which he relished telling stories about.

He attended Wyoming Memorial High School and graduated in 1962.

On June 22, 1968, he married Ruth Ann Yazenski at the First Baptist Church in Wyoming, Pennsylvania.

He received a Bachelor’s of Science in Accounting from Penn State University in 1966. In 1969, he obtained his Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Scranton. His proudest accomplishment came in 1979, when he achieved his Doctorate from Penn State University.

He was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma serving as Treasurer, Secretary, and Faculty Advisor.

During his esteemed career in higher education, he taught at Gettysburg College from 1968-1979, spending his summers in State College working to complete his thesis. In 1979, he moved his family to Clarion, Pennsylvania, where he taught for twenty-five years. He was a professor of Accountancy at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, spending eighteen years of that time as the Department of Accounting Chair. He started an internship program that placed students with many of the country’s finest accounting agencies. To this day, he receives letters from many of his former students, and cherished the educational grant program that continues to enable students to fulfill their dreams, just as he did.

Throughout his career, he held many positions of distinction, including President of the Regional Institute of Managerial Account (IMA) and Regional President of the American Accounting Association (AAA).

He was well published, as a co-author on two Cost Accounting books along with numerous intellectual contributions.

His most popular topic surrounding Accounting was the balanced scorecard, for which he is still frequently referenced.

During his years at Clarion, he was involved in many aspects of the community, from serving on the Paint Township Board to creating a booster club to establish the baseball and softball program at Clarion Area Junior/Senior High School.

Throughout his life he was devoted to his family, Penn State Football, and giving of his time to many organizations.

He retired from Clarion University in 2002 and continued his love of teaching at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia. After nine years of teaching at SU, he retired to what he described as “paradise on earth”, Marco Island, Florida.

In retirement, he was dedicated and passionate about many organizations. He enjoyed softball, and activities through the Italian American Society of Marco Island. His most beloved was the “Marco Island Bocce League” which he started in 2017 and grew to 162 members in 2019.

In remembrance to all who knew our Husband, Father, and Grandfather, he was a man who always generously gave of himself, loved the camaraderie of life, and was the eternal optimist. He made the world a better place through his teaching, giving and love and will forever be in our hearts.

Charles is survived by his wife of 53 years Ruth Ann Yazenski Pineno of Marco Island, Florida; his three children, daughter Tara Pineno Wilson of Tampa, FL, son Scot Charles Pineno and his wife, Robyn (Gauer) Pineno of Malvern, PA, and daughter Heather Pineno Kerekes of St. Petersburg, FL; five grandchildren, Madison Wilson, Brinna Pineno-Wilson, Ayden Pineno, Camryn Pineno and James Kerekes; a brother, Frank Pineno of Richmond, VA and many loving nephews and nieces and relatives.

Charles was preceded in death by his loving parents.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home at 504 Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, PA 18644.

Funeral service will be held Friday August 20, 2021, at 9:30am from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc 504 Wyoming Avenue Wyoming with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Anthony of Padua Church of St Barbara’s Parish 224 Memorial Street, Exeter, PA 18643.

Interment will follow in Memorial Shrine Cemetery on W 8th Street, Carverton, PA 18644

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Salvation Army, or American Cancer Society.

A celebration of life will be held on Marco Island, TBD.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.