Featured Local Job: General Laborer, Lawn Care

Carbaugh’s Law Care is in immediate need of general laborers for their growing lawn care business in Clarion and surrounding areas.

No experience is necessary, they will train.

Interested individuals may apply by calling Mike at 814-229-6809.

