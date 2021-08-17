GANT: DuBois Man Charged in Stabbing Incident

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – A DuBois man has been charged with aggravated assault for stabbing a man, and causing two life-threatening injuries.

Sandy Township police say David Michael Schurr, 37, stabbed the victim at a residence on the Bee Line Highway on Aug. 7.

According to the affidavit, the witness who transported the victim to the hospital reported that she heard arguing and glass smashing at the residence, causing her to travel to her neighbor’s home.

When she got there, a woman was cleaning blood off the victim and asked the witness to take him to the emergency room because they did not want police or an ambulance at the home.

Police were later able to speak to the victim in the intensive care unit.

He explained he and the woman were previously involved but were now separated. That day, at the home, they started to argue over property and they both started damaging and throwing things around.

After Schurr arrived, he chased the victim through the yard into a field. The victim fell and Schurr reportedly jumped on him. When Schurr got up, the victim saw that Schurr was allegedly holding a knife.

The victim had trouble standing up and difficulty breathing. He was taken into the bathroom where the woman cleaned blood off him until the witness arrived and took him to the hospital.

Schurr threatened to kill him if he told police, the victim told authorities.

He suffered a punctured lung from one of the five-inch wounds, according to the report.

Schurr is charged with aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and terroristic threats. A preliminary hearing in this case is scheduled for Friday.

Schurr is in the county jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

