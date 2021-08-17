

Howard L. “Cork” Hunter, 90, a well-known, lifelong Rocky Grove/Franklin resident died peacefully at 12:48 AM Sunday, August 15, 2021 in UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

He was born September 12, 1930, in the former Grossman Building, a former brewery, which still stands at the corners of Otter and South Park Streets in Franklin, a beloved son of the late: Howard Washington Hunter and Hazel Irene Perry Hunter.

His older sister, Ethel Mae “Sally” coined his nickname, “Cork”, based on a character from the comic strip “Gasoline Alley”. The distinctive nickname stuck with him.

Cork attended schools in Franklin and Rocky Grove. A skilled high school athlete, he started for the Rocky Grove Orioles championship basketball teams of 1947 & 1949. His performances earned him honorable mention on the all-state basketball team of 1949. After high school he played for independent teams. In 1958 his Franklin Re-Arm team took second place in the National Y.M.C.A. Championship in Salina, KS. He was honored in 1992, with making “Basketballs All-time First Team” at Rocky Grove High School.

In 1952 during the Korean Conflict, Cork joined the U.S. Army 2nd Infantry Division, 38th Regiment, earning rank of sergeant. He was wounded in action on November 3, 1952. Honorably discharged in 1954, Cork earned the following commendations: The National Defense Service Medal; The United Nations Service Medal; The Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Stars; The Combat Infantry Badge; and The Purple Heart.

Cork joined the Second (Indianhead) Division Association, attending annual veterans’ reunions. He maintained his membership until his death.

Cork married the former Suzanne Buckley on May 19, 1956 in Franklin. Sadly, she preceded him in death on September 12, 2013.

He enjoyed touring the country’s national parks by RV with his wife, sister, and brother-in-law. In the late 1960’s, Cork took his family on annual visits to see his father in Englewood, FL.

Once retired, Cork and Suzy returned to Englewood every winter. Although they traveled to Europe, Hawaii, and Alaska, their favorite destination always remained to be Cook Forest.

They camped in their blue Toyota truck or rented cabins so the grandchildren, Reed, Stevie, and Holly, could join them.

Cork worked 35 years for The U.S. Postal Service, beginning in 1955 as a clerk and window clerk in Franklin. His final seventeen years were spent as a rural mail carrier. With a ready smile and cheerful disposition, he became acquainted with the children along his route and delivered them candy along with their family’s mail.

He enjoyed duckpin bowling his entire life, belonging to various leagues at Franklin Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. #110, where he also was a life member.

As empty nesters, Cork and Suzy became avid antique hunters, assembling a notable array of primitive collectables.

Once retired, Cork took up walking. He and Suzy would stride daily up and down the streets of Franklin. Following Suzy’s death in 2013, he continued the downtown hikes until 2019.

As a teen, Cork’s sister taught him the jitterbug. Later, Suzy became his dance partner for sixty-three years. They were always the couple left on the dance floor after the others ceased, in admiration of each other. As a widower, Cork was the most sought-after dance partner on Manasota Key. Just a little over a year ago, he was occasionally seen on the dance floor of The Red Bandana Winery, presently Vino and Vibes in Franklin.

Always a good listener, Cork’s family and friends shall miss him dearly. He would always maintain the pragmatic attitude, “That’s Life”.

Cork is survived by two daughters: Cinda Findlan and her husband, Paul of Wellesley Island, NY; and Tamre Snyder and her husband, Thomas “Toss” of Franklin. Also surviving are three grandchildren: F. Reed Findlan; Stevie Snyder and her husband, John Shoup; and Holly Snyder and her husband, Ryan Mullen; and by two great-granddaughters: Rayna and Britton.

Also surviving is a special niece, Connie Willyoung; in addition to many other loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, Cork was preceded in death by his sister, Ethel Mae “Sally” Dunlap; and by a brother, William J. Hunter.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Private burial will be beside his wife, Suzy in Graham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to either: Franklin Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. #110, 1309 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323; or to The Franklin Area Meals-on-Wheels, P.O. Box 491, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

