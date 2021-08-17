

John Walz Keil, 79, died at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio on Friday, August 13, 2021.

He had courageously struggled with numerous ailments for many years.

John was born in Oil City, PA on July 5, 1942.

He was raised by his grandparents, Dr. William and Florence Kramer.

John attended Oil City High School, the University of Miami, and Youngstown University from where he graduated.

An outstanding tennis player, he founded and operated the Youngstown Racquet Club for many years. He was the winner of the Ohio Hardcourt Championship, the Great Lakes Title, and many other local and regional tournaments.

John was also a world-renowned breeder of champion boxers. The winners of countless shows throughout the United States, his dogs were in demand and were sold to customers in Europe, the Middle East, and Japan.

John is survived by his devoted wife Michelle; a son, John “Chipper” Keil and his wife Kim; a stepdaughter, Holland Heller and her husband Christopher; and a stepson, John Greene and his wife Laurie.

He is also survived by his loyal caregiver/housekeeper, Karen Clark. In addition, John’s close friends, Bob and Dan Fry will keep the legend alive (but not all of it)!

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in John’s name to a local Humane Society.

Friends are invited and may call Thursday, August 19 from 9 to 11 am at the Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City where a funeral service will follow at 11 am.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

