Mark “Alex” King, 34, of Oil City, tragically passed away on August 16, 2021 as the result of a vehicle accident.

Born on August 7, 1987 in Mesa AZ he was the son of Mark T. and the late Lori L Dengel King.

He was married on July 6, 2019 to Cheyenne Wolbert King who survives.

Alex spent his working career as a contractor for Nick Reisinger Contracting, Colony Homes and currently Kennedy Landscaping Supply in Cochranton.

He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, hunting, camping and spending time on the water on his jet ski.

Alex was a member of the Fryburg Sportsmans club and The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).

Alex is survived by his wife Cheyenne, his father Mark T. King and his wife Sandy of Oil City, his grandmothers Nancy Dengel of Oil City and Phyllis King of Oil City, a brother Nicholas King and wife Bethany of Oil City, in-laws Gary Glass and wife Amy Wolbert of Venus, sister-in-law Breanne Glass and Gordon Black of Venus, and Gary Glass Jr. of Hill City, Nieces and nephews surviving include Logan, Lainey, Savannah, and Bryson. Numerous aunts and uncles also survive.

He was preceded in death by his mother Lori King and her significant other Scott Connerly, and an infant brother Sean King.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg, with Pastor Colin Koch of New Hope Church in Clarion presiding.

Interment will be in the Venus Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Faller Funeral Home, Inc., PO Box 79, Fryburg, PA 16326 to help the family defray funeral costs.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

