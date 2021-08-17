

Myrtle Willodene Vogan, 92, of Oil City, died Monday, August 16, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Born on July 22, 1929, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Wilda Louella Kiskadden Heckathorn.

Mrs. Vogan was a member of Heckathorn United Methodist Church for over 50 years.

Willodene was selfless and cared for others. She was loving and did everything she could for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. This included making cross-stitch baby announcements for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Along with being a skilled cross stitcher, she was also an amazing cook, baker, and canner. Willodene enjoyed making jellies out of anything she could, like strawberries and grapes.

On March 11, 1949, she married John L. Vogan, who preceded her in death on November 26, 2012. They shared 63 years of marriage together.

Surviving are seven children, Clifford Vogan and wife Betty of Kittaning, Debra Black and husband Glenn of Oil City, John Vogan Jr. and wife Mary of Oil City, Barbara Miller and husband Joe of Seneca, Terry Vogan and wife Tracey of Oil City, Deanna Cleland and husband Dave of Oil City, and Mark Vogan and wife Laurie of Katy, Texas; 23 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Also surviving is a brother Eugene Heckathorn Jr. and wife Lois of Oil City, a sister-in-law, JoAnn Heckathorn of Seneca, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, John, Willodene is preceded in death by a brother Guy Edward Heckathorn and a granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Vogan.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Friday, August 20, from 2 to 4 PM and again from 7 to 9 PM.

Funeral services will be held at the Heckathorn United Methodist Church at 11 AM on Saturday, August 21, with an additional hour of visitation before services, from 10 to 11 AM. Co-officiating are Rev. Jeff Bobin and Rev. Deborah Ackley-Killian.

Interment will follow in Heckathorn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Willodene’s memory are suggested to the Heckathorn United Methodist Church, 369 Heckathorn Church Rd., Seneca, 16346.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.