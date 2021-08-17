Nancy J. Tock, 63, of Cooperstown, passed away at 10:58 P.M. Friday, August 13, 2021 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born in Meadville on December 24, 1957, she was a daughter of Helen Marie Hogue Rodgers and the late Clarence Garwood Rodgers.

Nancy was a graduate of Cochranton High School and earned her Associate’s Degree from Asbury College in Kentucky.

She attended the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church.

Nancy worked for the Oil City School District as a paraprofessional. She loved children and had a huge heart for them.

She enjoyed quilting, puzzles, gardening and fishing. Nancy made numerous quilts for her children.

Above all, Nancy loved her family and taking care of them.

On September 21, 1985 she married Dee Tock and he survives.

In addition to her mother and husband, surviving are three daughters; Jody Lowell and her husband Tom of Ferndale, WA, Michelle Tock of Cooperstown and Mary Shank and her husband Josh of Erie; a grandson, Oscar Wolfgang Lowell; six siblings, Dale Rodgers and his wife Candy of Cochranton, Gary Rodgers and his wife Peggy of Cochranton, Blaine Rodgers and his wife Linda of Cochranton, Susan Flint and her husband Leonard of Meadville, Randy Rodgers and his wife Valerie of Cochranton, Roy Rodgers and his wife Sherry of Cochranton and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday in the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Ave. Franklin with Pastor Brad Riddle and Gary Rodgers, Nancy’s brother, co-officiating.

Nancy’s family will receive friends after the service and welcome them to attend a luncheon at the church following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Ave. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.