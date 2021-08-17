Redbank Valley School District Issues Statement on Extracurricular Activities

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Officials from Redbank Valley School District say extracurricular activities will go on despite the threat of a strike at the district.

“The school board of the Redbank Valley School District would like to allay any concerns within the community regarding the upcoming extracurricular seasons,” Redbank Valley School Board President William Reddinger said in a statement released on Monday.

“In the unfortunate event of a strike enacted by district employees, the school board will permit the sports teams and bands to continue their activities without interruption, as long as they have coach supervision.

“The board’s goal in contract negotiations is to reach a fair settlement that serves current and future students well, and the board wishes to minimize the negative effects on students if district employees decide to strike.”

