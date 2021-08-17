

Robert Thomas Griglak, 64, of Sharon, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Shippenville Nursing and Rehab Center following an extended illness.

Born October 13, 1956, in Sharon, Bob was the son of Edmund and Betty Griglak.

Bob attended Penn State and Youngstown State where he earned degrees in electronics and technology.

He worked in the Mohawk School district in the technology and computer support department.

Bob’s life was an adventurous one. He enjoyed the thrill of skydiving, scuba diving, street luge and many more activities that would raise his thrill level. An important part of his life were times at “the clone”, an annual campout with friends. He enjoyed creating spectacular activities and displays for the campout. Being a “Cloner” was important to Bob. After a stroke stopped these activities 17 years ago, Bob was devoted more than ever to his daughter Lauren and son-in-law Kevin. His greatest joy in life was his daughter and her family. While his disability forever changed his path, he enjoyed being a grandpa so very much. The love he had for Gavin, Gwen and Gabby was immeasurable. Being Papa Bob was his purpose and love. Robert was a unique, intelligent and loving man who will forever be remembered by his daughter as the man who always made her his number one. Bob was a good man.

Bob is survived by his mother Betty, a daughter Lauren Tharan and her husband Kevin of Shippenville, three grandchildren Gavin, Gwendolynn and Gabriella Tharan all of Shippenville; two brothers Edmund (Raya) Griglak of Berea, OH and Michael (Lind) Griglak of Garland, TX; a nephew Michael Griglak of Bearea, OH; a niece Mary (Dan) CaRocco of Strongville, OH; and a great niece and nephew Alison and William CaRocco.

Per Bob’s wishes there will be no viewing or services.

