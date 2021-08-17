

The world lost a beloved wife, mother, “Mimi” (grandmother), sister, Sarah Jane McCune (Graham), 80, passed away on August 14, 2021.

Sarah batted multiple health issues over the past few years, she was our warrior who fought so hard.

Sarah, passed away, in her home of 50 years, surrounded by her children: Dennis McCune, Denise Owens and Vanessa Donoughe. We sat by her side till the very end, reassuring her, loving her, and thanking her for being an amazing mom.

Our mom was the strongest woman anyone has ever met. A fierce Mama Bear, who was our first and forever friend. She laughed and cried with us and loved us unconditionally.

Sarah helped so many people in her career as a nursing assistant which spanned over 35 years. Her career started at the Venango Manor then Westbury Nursing Facility, then retiring from Sugar Valley Lodge. Even to this day we continue to hear about her compassion for her patients, and her sense of humor.

The simplest pleasures in life brought her great joy. She loved a good book, was a whiz at crossword puzzles, and loved playing on the floor with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed a good crime drama with her constant surplus of (what everyone is familiar with), “mimi toast”. Always known for her sense of humor, when she cooked it was always “cajun”… we called it burnt and referred to box foods as “cooking from scratch”. She was never without her purse and endless supply of “circle candy”. We will miss her infamous phrase, “Thanks for calling” then abruptly hanging up, even in the middle of the conversation.

She is survived by: her husband of 62 years Donald McCune, her children Dennis McCune and ex- wife Lori of Cochranton PA, Denise Owens and husband Derrick of Silver Spring Maryland, Vanessa Donoughe and husband Michael of Altoona PA. Grandchildren Dacia Garcia, Dennis MCune II, Danae McCune, Sean Donoughe, Patrick Donoughe. Great grandchildren Xylen Rowley, Aerwen Rowley, Randy Garcia, Ethan Garcia and Dennis Graham McCune III. Her siblings Shirley Beightol Coopertown PA, Larry Graham and wife Patricia of Ocala Florida, Deborah Lobaugh and husband Oliver of Oil City PA. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and friends who will sadly miss her.

Preceded in death by her parents Lawrence “Babe” and Imogene Graham and son Donald “Skip” McCune Jr.

On Sunday, she reached an arm up and mimicked with her fingers walking up stairs saying “Mom, Dad and Skip are pulling me up”. We know she is pain free and in good hands. She is feeding her beloved dog, Bubby a rotisserie chicken and smiling.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Sarah with volunteering your time at a local humane society, nursing home facility and/or hospice program.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 S. Franklin St., Cochranton on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 6:00pm.

The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

