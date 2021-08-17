Say What!?: Rare Honus Wagner Baseball Card Sells for Record $6.6 Million

A 1909 Honus Wagner baseball card sold for $6.6 million, breaking the record for the most expensive sports card of all time.

Robert Edward Auctions, which closed bidding on the card on Monday morning, announced the T206 Honus Wagner card sold for $6.6 million, beating the record of $5.2 million set by a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card in January and matched in April by a 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection LeBron James-autographed rookie jersey card.

