Narcan Drive-Thru Event to Be Held Tomorrow by the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission
Tuesday, August 17, 2021 @ 12:08 AM
RIMERSBURG, Pa. – The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission will be distributing Narcan during a drive-thru event on Wednesday, August 18, at the Rimersburg Borough Community Building.
Instructions for Naloxone administration will be provided.
This FREE event will take place on Wednesday, August 18, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Rimersburg Borough Community Building.
For more information, please visit www.AICDAC.org or call 814-226-6350.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.