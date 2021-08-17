St. Michael’s Labor Day Picnic Set for September 6

ST. MICHAEL PARISH, FRYBURG, Pa. – St. Michael’s Labor Day Picnic returns to Fryburg for in-person activities on September 6, 2021!

The picnic will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., rain or shine, with the famous all-you-can-eat chicken and ham dinners (including delicious homemade noodle soup) served throughout the day. There will also be family-friendly games of chance, as well as a 100-item Chinese auction!

Dinners are $9.00 for adults and $4.50 for children. The dinners for pre-school age and under are FREE. Dinners will be available for dine-in or take-out. Dinner ticket sales begin at 10:00 a.m. with food being served between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Dinner tickets can also be purchased in advance at the parish office in Lucinda. Outdoor seating will be available at the picnic for take-out meals.

In addition to activities on the grounds, the St. Michael Rosary Society is hosting an online-only auction of eight beautiful quilts, all handmade by the members of the society. Bidding for the quilts will be accepted until Labor Day with bids closing at 3:00 p.m. Each quilt will be awarded to the highest bidder. All bidding and sales are handled through Bidding Owl, a secure, non-profit charity online auction service. More information including bidding details can be found at www.biddingowl.com/SMPLaborDayPicnic.

One event that will be missing from the 2021 Picnic is Bingo. Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, as well as a need for volunteers, the picnic committee decided it best to forgo the popular game for this year. All other games – Candy Stand, Baked Stand, Stuffed Animal Stand, Big Six, Money Wheel, Meat Raffle, and more – will be held as in previous years. The Chinese Auction will be expanded with more prizes to win than ever before. There will also be a new Blanket Stand for 2021, featuring one-of-a-kind throw blankets with images of beautiful St. Michael’s Church. Only so many of these blankets will be raffled off, so be sure to check it out!

Tickets for the annual Labor Day Loot Raffle and Farm to Table Raffle are available for purchase online or in-person at various local businesses, as well as the parish office in Lucinda. Tickets can also be purchased on the picnic grounds on the day of the event. Online ticket sales are now available at www.biddingowl.com/SMPLaborDayPicnic until September 3, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

– Labor Day Loot Raffle: this year’s ticket features seven cash prizes, totaling $7,000.00 in winnings!

– Farm to Table Raffle: featuring over 40 prizes including a live calf, various cuts of meat, gift cards to local markets, and more!

The members of St. Michael’s Parish sincerely thank the many businesses who sponsored the 2021 Loot RAFFLE and Farm to Table Raffle despite the economic setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic. For a full list of all Labor Day Picnic Sponsors, please visit the parish website.

All proceeds from this year’s Labor Day Picnic will benefit the ongoing restoration efforts of the beautiful St. Michael Church.

For more information on Labor Day or for questions, please contact the parish office at 814-226-7288 or email [email protected] Updates will be posted on the event’s website, http://stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org/All-events.html, as well as on Facebook at St. Michael’s Labor Day Picnic – Fryburg. The parishioners of St. Michael’s appreciate your continued support of this time-honored tradition!

