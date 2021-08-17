State Police Calls: Underage Party Busted, Harassment, DUI

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Underage Party Busted in Beaver Township

Around 11:54 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, Clarion-based State Police responded to Ritts Station Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, for a report of a large party on a known 57-year-old Emlenton woman’s private property which the landowner did not give permission for.

According to police, four teens were subsequently caught in possession of alcohol.

The teens include:

– an 18-year-old male from Clarion;

– a 17-year-old male from Punxsutawney;

– an 18-year-old male from Brookville; and

– a 16-year-old male from Brookville.

Harassment in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police say around 2:05 p.m. on August 6, a known 45-year-old male victim from Clarion and a known 60-year-old male from Clarion were involved in a physical altercation at a location Route 322 near Chevy Lane in Clarion Township.

Police say the 60-year-old Clarion man was cited for harassment.

The name of the accused was not released.

DUI in Shippenville Borough

Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a disturbance/traffic violation on North School Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, involving a 2004 Oldsmobile Alero.

Police say through investigation, contact was made with the driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Shippenville man. He was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Sunday, August 15, 2021.



