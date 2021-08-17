WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch Issued for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of Pennsylvania, including the following counties:

Allegheny

Armstrong



BeaverButlerClarionFayetteForestGreeneIndianaJeffersonVenangoWashingtonWestmoreland

The Watch is in effect from late tonight through Wednesday evening.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move through the region.

Heavy rain on increasingly saturated grounds will increased the threat for flash flooding.

Rainfall amounts between 1.5 to 2.5 inches will be possible with potential for locally higher amounts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

