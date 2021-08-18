A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers. High near 76. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 6 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then isolated showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday – Scattered showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

