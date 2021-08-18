Case Moves Forward Against Clarion Man Charged With Throwing Cinder Block Through Window of Vehicle Occupied by Four Children

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who allegedly threw a cinder block through the rear window of a vehicle while four children were seated inside it waived his hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 44-year-old Terry Allen Best were waived for court on Tuesday, August 17:

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Best remains free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Clarion Township in early July.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:34 p.m. on Friday, July 9, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township for a report of a vehicle window being smashed.

A known victim reported to police that she and Terry Allen Best were arguing over the dog and cinder blocks, and Best began throwing rocks at her and her vehicle. Best then pushed her out of the way, causing her to fall to the ground, and threw a cinder block through the rear window of her vehicle while her four juvenile children were seated inside it, the complaint indicates.

The damage to the victim’s vehicle is estimated at $450.00, the complaint notes.

Best was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:15 p.m. on July 9.

