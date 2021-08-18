 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Caprese Macaroni Salad

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

When fresh tomatoes and basil are abundant, create this wonderful salad!

Ingredients

2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni
1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Italian salad dressing mix
2 teaspoons sugar
3/4 teaspoon ground mustard
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cup fresh mozzarella cheese pearls
1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, slivered
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

-Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain and rinse with cold water. Cool completely.

-For the dressing, in a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, dressing mix, sugar, mustard, salt, and pepper. In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, mozzarella, and macaroni. Add dressing; gently toss to coat. Refrigerate until serving. Top with basil and Parmesan before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


