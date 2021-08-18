Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Caprese Macaroni Salad

When fresh tomatoes and basil are abundant, create this wonderful salad!

Ingredients

2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

1 cup mayonnaise



1 tablespoon Italian salad dressing mix2 teaspoons sugar3/4 teaspoon ground mustard1/4 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved1 cup fresh mozzarella cheese pearls1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, slivered2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

-Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain and rinse with cold water. Cool completely.

-For the dressing, in a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, dressing mix, sugar, mustard, salt, and pepper. In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, mozzarella, and macaroni. Add dressing; gently toss to coat. Refrigerate until serving. Top with basil and Parmesan before serving.

