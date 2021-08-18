 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Dylan James Stewart

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-cgadGid8ptupRTnA
Dylan James Stewart, 27, of Franklin, died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Friday, August 13, 2021.

He was born in Oil City on May 7, 1994.

He graduated in 2012 from Jamestown High School in Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

He later worked in construction with AmeriCorps.

Dylan enjoyed video games and playing Xbox, working on cars, and hiking; but above all else he was a great hands-on dad, and enjoyed spending time with his children.

He is survived by his former spouse and current best friend, Courtney R. (Manning) Stewart, along with their two children, Myles and Pauline.

Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Christine Manning of Oil City; his sister-in-law, Katlyn Miller and her husband Jesse and their children Pierson and Nevaeh of Oil City; his grandmother, Carol Bender of Rockland; his closest friend, Elizabeth Chapman of Franklin; his foster dad, Ron Tatters and his wife Tonja and their children of Meadville; and his siblings: Emily Butryn (and her 3 children), Hugh Hartsell, Curtis Urey, and Marcus Stewart (and his son).

A private gathering to celebrate Dylan’s life will be held for his immediate family and close friends.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

Memorial contributions to assist the family can be made online by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-dylan-stewart.

To express online condolences to his family, please visit www.hilebest.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.