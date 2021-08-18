

Dylan James Stewart, 27, of Franklin, died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Friday, August 13, 2021.

He was born in Oil City on May 7, 1994.

He graduated in 2012 from Jamestown High School in Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

He later worked in construction with AmeriCorps.

Dylan enjoyed video games and playing Xbox, working on cars, and hiking; but above all else he was a great hands-on dad, and enjoyed spending time with his children.

He is survived by his former spouse and current best friend, Courtney R. (Manning) Stewart, along with their two children, Myles and Pauline.

Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Christine Manning of Oil City; his sister-in-law, Katlyn Miller and her husband Jesse and their children Pierson and Nevaeh of Oil City; his grandmother, Carol Bender of Rockland; his closest friend, Elizabeth Chapman of Franklin; his foster dad, Ron Tatters and his wife Tonja and their children of Meadville; and his siblings: Emily Butryn (and her 3 children), Hugh Hartsell, Curtis Urey, and Marcus Stewart (and his son).

A private gathering to celebrate Dylan’s life will be held for his immediate family and close friends.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

Memorial contributions to assist the family can be made online by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-dylan-stewart.

To express online condolences to his family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.