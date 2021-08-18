 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Part-time Member Service Representative/Teller Cranberry, Venango County

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 @ 09:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania’s leading credit union in member benefit, is searching for a Part-Time Member Service Representatives to help support member growth in Venango County.

They are seeking a detail-oriented person, preferably with cash handling skills.  CFCU is looking for the most qualified individual but will train the right person with strong customer service skills.

The candidates will receive:

  • Very competitive starting salary – $15.00 an hour
  • Generous monthly incentive plan
  • Increased pay for Saturday hours worked
  • 401k plan with employer matching
  • Vacation, holiday and sick pay
  • Structured Advancement opportunities
  • Opportunity to be a part of a growing member-focused institution

Clarion Federal Credit Union has been ranked, by Callahan and Associates Inc., the top credit union in our peer group for 4 years for return to the member. They are looking for team members that want to help them continue to grow and progress forward.

Send resume to [email protected]


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.