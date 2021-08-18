Featured Local Job: Part-time Member Service Representative/Teller Cranberry, Venango County

Clarion Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania’s leading credit union in member benefit, is searching for a Part-Time Member Service Representatives to help support member growth in Venango County.

They are seeking a detail-oriented person, preferably with cash handling skills. CFCU is looking for the most qualified individual but will train the right person with strong customer service skills.

The candidates will receive:

Very competitive starting salary – $15.00 an hour

Generous monthly incentive plan

Increased pay for Saturday hours worked

401k plan with employer matching

Vacation, holiday and sick pay

Structured Advancement opportunities

Opportunity to be a part of a growing member-focused institution

Clarion Federal Credit Union has been ranked, by Callahan and Associates Inc., the top credit union in our peer group for 4 years for return to the member. They are looking for team members that want to help them continue to grow and progress forward.

Send resume to [email protected]

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.