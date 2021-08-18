Featured Local Job: Part-Time Night Cleaning Person
Wednesday, August 18, 2021 @ 11:08 AM
The Haskle House, in Clarion, has an opening for a Part-Time Night Cleaning Person.
Pay starts at $13/hour.
Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:
- Maintaining a cleaning log
- Sweeping, mopping, dusting, polishing
- Sanitizing tables, chairs, restrooms and other surfaces
- Emptying trash cans
- Replenishing restroom amenities
- Occasional laundry/ironing if needed
Requirements include:
- Availability between the hours of 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
- Attention to detail
- Time management and task efficiency
- Willingness and ability to work with others as a part of a team
- Ability to demonstrate professionalism
Interested applicants can email their resume and/or past work experience to [email protected].com.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.