

Harry Theodore “Ted” Heller, 89, of 410 Fox Street, passed away early in the afternoon on Monday, August 16, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born June 22, 1932 in Clarion, he was the son of the late Harry E. and Mabel A. (Neely) Heller.

On April 6, 1962, he married the love of his life, the former Vallie L. Pifer; she preceded him in death on September 1, 2012.

For over 42 years as a Crossing Guard, Ted could be found helping people of all sorts cross the roads at Front Street and Rocky Grove Avenue.

He was also employed with McCrosky Tools Corp until his retirement in 1994.

After his retirement, he helped his daughter deliver newspapers for The Derrick and News Herald for several years.

In his spare time, Ted lived a simple and humble life.

Whether it be summer or winter, he enjoyed his yard work and when inside enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams (the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers) and NASCAR. Ted was also a big fan of automobiles and loved John Deere tractors (and even sported his favorite John Deere suspenders often).

His most cherished memories will always be of the times he spent with his family, especially to watch his grandchildren in their athletic events. One of his proudest moments was being there to watch his grandson, Justin “Boots” and the Rocky Grove High School Baseball Team win the 2018 PIAA Class 2A Baseball Championships.

Ted will be forever remembered by his son, Timothy Heller and his wife, Cindy, of Rocky Grove; his daughter, Kelly Heller of Rocky Grove; his three grandchildren, Justin “Boots” Heller, Brandon Heller, and Tyler Heller, all of Rocky Grove; his four sisters, Pearl Schneider of Erie, Ruby Stiver and her husband, Lou, of Polk, Charlotte Tenney, and Carol Oilkrue, both of Oil City; his sister-in-law, Sharon Heller of Seneca; his two special cousins, Denny Over and Keith Over, both of Sligo, PA; and by his numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ted was preceded in death by his two brothers, William Heller and Clair Heller; his in-laws, Clyde Pifer, and Cecil and Evelyn Nelson; his brother-in-law, Albert Tenney; and by his special cousins, Patty and Carl Over.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 3 pm to 5 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm.

Funeral services for Ted will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 20, 2021 beginning at 11 am, with Reverend David Smith, pastor of the Franklin First Church of the Nazarene, officiating.

A luncheon will be held following the funeral service at the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 29 Shuffstall Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Masks are not required to be worn by those vaccinated against COVID-19. Those not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks upon entering the funeral home.

Ted will be laid to rest next to his wife in Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ted’s honor to the Rocky Grove High School Booster Club, 403 Rocky Grove Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323; to Coats for Kids, c/o Franklin City Hall, 430 13th Street Franklin, PA 16323; and/or to the Penn State Behrend Swimming & Diving Program, 5103 Station Road, Erie, PA 16563.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.