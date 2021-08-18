Jimmy Swoger & Friends Event Set for Sunday at Turkey City Church of God

TURKEY CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Turkey City Church of God will be hosting a special event featuring Jimmy Swogger & Friends on Sunday, August 22.

The event is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will include a picnic and carnival games following the show.

This event is free to the public of all ages. Parents can stay or drop off and pick up children ages three and up.

Pastor Jimmy Swogger combines music and ventriloquism with a whole cast of characters to bring entertainment to churches, colleges, county fairs, and more.

Turkey City Church of God is located at 1078 Route 338 in Turkey City, Pa.

For more information, please contact Amanda Sherry at 814-229-3078.

