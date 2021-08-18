 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Jimmy Swoger & Friends Event Set for Sunday at Turkey City Church of God

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

15230792_1831091260496471_4722886945180881987_nTURKEY CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Turkey City Church of God will be hosting a special event featuring Jimmy Swogger & Friends on Sunday, August 22.

The event is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will include a picnic and carnival games following the show.

This event is free to the public of all ages. Parents can stay or drop off and pick up children ages three and up.

Pastor Jimmy Swogger combines music and ventriloquism with a whole cast of characters to bring entertainment to churches, colleges, county fairs, and more.

Turkey City Church of God is located at 1078 Route 338 in Turkey City, Pa.

For more information, please contact Amanda Sherry at 814-229-3078.

230441997_357436252556716_395145303564245123_n


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.