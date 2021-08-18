Knox Horsethief Days: Tonight’s Events Canceled

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Due to safety concerns regarding the rain, Wednesday night’s festivities have been canceled.

The tractor races and band for Wednesday, August 18, have been canceled.

The races will not be rescheduled.

For more information, visit Knox Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page.

