Leap Into Herpetology: Introduction to Reptiles & Amphibians of Pennsylvania Set for Saturday

COOKSBURG, Pa. – Join local naturalist April Claus as she introduces you to things that creep, swim, and slither in the diverse habitats at our beloved Cook Forest State Park.

‘Leap Into Herpetology: Introduction to Reptiles & Amphibians of Pennsylvania’ will be held on Saturday, August 21, at 7:00 p.m. at Nuthole Pavilion, located at the entrance to Ridge Camp.

April will show you the differences between native “herp” species using live species, touchable models, turtle shells, and other educational materials.

Learn how to identify frogs and toads by their call! This will help you to sharpen your identification skills and learn more about the microhabitat needed to support these secretive creatures. You will be amazed at the important role these animals play in our park’s ecosystem!

This event is appropriate for children ages seven and up. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

