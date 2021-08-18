Leeper Man Busted Selling Meth Waives Hearings

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Leeper man who reportedly sold methamphetamine to confidential informants on multiple occasions waived his hearings in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 59-year-old Joseph Francis Slater were waived for court on Tuesday, August 17:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (four counts)

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (four counts)

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Slater is currently free on a surety bond posted by a professional bondsman.

The charges stem from controlled substance purchases made by CNET (Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team) confidential informants.

Details of the cases:

According to a criminal complaint, on June 9, CNET officers met with a confidential informant (C.I.) who said they could assist in the purchase of methamphetamine from Joe Slater.

The complaint states the C.I. was provided with $220.00 in official, prerecorded funds to purchase an “8 ball” (3 to 3.5 grams) of methamphetamine from Slater.

According to the complaint, CNET officers observed as the C.I. went to Slater’s residence in Leeper with the funds and returned with a ziplock bag of methamphetamine.

The C.I. told police that at Slater’s garage, they met with Slater and four other individuals, then asked Slater how much for a “ball.” Slater requested $220.00, the C.I. gave him the official funds, and Slater went into the house and returned with the ziplock bag of meth.

Slater was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 7:30 a.m. on July 30, on the initial charges.

Additional Arrests:

According to a second criminal complaint, around 11:30 a.m. on June 30, members of CNET (Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team) and the Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Vice Unit met with a confidential informant (C.I.) who related he/she could assist in the purchase of methamphetamine from Joseph Slater.

The complaint states the C.I. was subsequently provided with $225.00 in official pre-recorded funds to make the controlled purchase.

According to the complaint, officers observed as the C.I. went to Slater’s residence located along Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, and returned with two ziplock bags containing methamphetamines and $45.00 in official funds that hadn’t been used in the transaction.

According to a third complaint, CNET officers were then contacted by another C.I. on July 26 reporting he/she could assist in the purchase of methamphetamine from Slater.

The complaint states the C.I. was subsequently provided with $200.00 in official pre-recorded funds to make the controlled purchase.

Officers observed as the C.I. went to Slater’s residence in Farmington Township and returned with two ziplock bags containing methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes the C.I. also told the officers that when Slater removed the two bags of meth from a lockbox, he/she was able to see that Slater had about 20 more bags in the box. The C.I. stated Slater had said he “just re-upped,” meaning he had recently purchased the methamphetamine.

According to a fourth complaint, CNET officers were also contacted by C.I. on July 28 who again stated he/she could assist in the purchase of methamphetamine from Slater.

Police prepared an order requesting an “in-home” consensual intercept using recording devices. The involved officers met with District Attorney Drew Welsh, and Clarion County Court of Common Pleas Judge James Arner then approved the application, the complaint states.

Members of CNET and the Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Vice Unit then met with the C.I. at a predetermined location and provided the C.I. with $200.00 in official pre-recorded funds. Officers then departed the meeting to set up surveillance at Slater’s residence.

The officers then observed as the C.I. went to Slater’s residence and made the exchange. The C.I. returned to the officers and turned over the recording devices utilized for the intercept, as well as two bags of methamphetamine.

Slater was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 9.

