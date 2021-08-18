Say What!?: Man Balances 101 Toilet Paper Rolls on His Head for Guinness World Record

IDAHO – An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by balancing 101 toilet paper rolls on a single roll placed on his forehead.

David Rush, who has broken more then 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said the toilet paper rolls were more difficult than his previous balancing records because the rolls aren’t rigid, making it more difficult to get an even balance.

