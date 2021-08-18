Michael Patton Advising: International Investing: Opportunity Overseas?

 

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Michael-Patton-new-e1545260474797-1024x933-1-1024x681CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: International Investing: Opportunity Overseas?

For the past decade, U.S. stocks have outperformed foreign stocks by a wide margin, due in large part to the stronger U.S. recovery after the Great Recession. In general, U.S. companies have been more nimble and innovative in response to changing business dynamics, while aging populations in Japan and many European countries have slowed economic growth.(1)

Despite these challenges, some analysts believe that foreign stocks may be poised for a comeback as other countries recover more quickly from the effects of COVID-19 than the United States. On a more fundamental level, the lower valuations of foreign stocks could make them a potential bargain compared with the extremely high valuations of U.S. stocks.(2–3)

Read the full article here: http://www.pattonadvising.com/International-Investing-Opportunity-Overseas.c9754.htm

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400

Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

