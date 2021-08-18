Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: 10 Ways to Beat the Heat in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region

Summer 2021 has been very hot and humid. Everyone seems to be looking for ways to stay cool, so we have come up with a list of 10 Ways to Beat the Heat in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region.

(Photo: Foxburg Tours pontoon boat tours on the Allegheny River.)

1. Go Tubing – Spend a lazy day floating down the river on an innertube. Bring your own or rent a tube from Pale Whale Canoe Fleet in Cook Forest, Lazy River Canoe Rental in Ridgway, or Elk Valley Adventures in Benezette.

2. Ride a Waterslide – Enjoy the twist and turns of the Sky Rapid Waterslide at Cook Forest Fun Park.

3. Take a Pontoon Boat Cruise – Foxburg Tours offers guided pontoon boat tours on the Allegheny River.

4. Splash Under Waterfalls – There are many waterfalls in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region. The Wykoff Run Natural Area in the Quehanna Wild Area, Pigeon Run and Logan Run Falls near Marienville, Baker Trail in Cook Forest, and Rapp Run Falls near Clarion are all great places to experience refreshing waterfalls.

5. Rent a Boat – Enjoy a day of swimming and fishing on Tionesta Lake with boat rentals from Tionesta Marina.

6. Take a Swim – there are many public pools and swimming areas throughout Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region. You can find pools at Bendigo State Park, Brockway, Marienville, Punxsutawney, Reynoldsville, Ridgway, Rimersburg, Sizerville State Park, and St. Marys. Swimming areas: Clear Creek State Park, Twin Lakes Recreation Area, and Walter Dick Memorial Park in Brookville.

7. Waterskiing – The deep-water pool #9 on the Allegheny River in East Brady is perfect for power boats and waterskiing. East Branch Lake, Piney Reservoir, and Tionesta Lake are also good place to open the throttle and make some waves.

8. Ice Cream – Nothing tastes better on hot day than cold and creamy ice cream. Here are just some of many places in the region to find delicious frozen treats. Any Time Lunch in St. Marys, Dan Smith’s Candies in Brookville, Clarion, and Ridgway, Cooksburg Café in Cook Forest, Divani Chocolatier in Foxburg, Farmers Inn in Sigel, Lakeview Store in Sinnemahoning, Twisted Sisters in Emporium, The Sawmill Restaurant in Leeper, and Wolf’s Camping Resort in Knox.

9. Find the Shade – The shade provided by the giant ancient trees of the old growth stands of timber in Cook Forest State Park offers a unique way to beat the summer heat.

10. Sip some Wine, Beer, or Shine – Visitors will find delicious selections of red, white, and fruit wines and hard ciders. Beer lovers can visit Straub Brewery in St. Marys or one of three micro-breweries near Clarion. Make sure to sample the many unique flavors of moonshine and other spirits available in the region at one of our many local distilleries.

Download a copy of the PA Great Outdoors Wine, Beer, & Shine Tasting Trail at VisitPAGO.com.

