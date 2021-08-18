 

SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Host Live Entertainment by ‘Wyllis Street Band’ on Thursday

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

wanago-wyillisRENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango Country Club on Thursday, August 19, for music from the “Wyllis Street Band.”

They’ve got plenty of great drinks and fun in store!

The cost is $25.00 per person and includes entertainment and hors d’oeuvres.

The Wyllis Street Band is a local band that plays a variety of genres, including blues, classics, rock, and some obscure songs ranging from the 60s to the 90s.

The band is made up of the following members:

Stephen Woods – Rhythm Guitar
Andy Young – Vocals and Lead Guitar
Marc Rickard – Vocals and Percussion
Jessica Rosen – Vocals

They will be on the porch from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for your listening pleasure!

Chef Jeff will be working his magic in the kitchen cooking up some delicious hors d’oeuvres.

Reservations are preferred, as space on the porch is limited. Call 814-676-8133 and use Option #3 (leave a message) to make your reservation.

This event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC…Bring your friends!

Also, be sure to satisfy your wing craving on Mondays and your taco dependence on Thursdays at Wanango Country Club.

wanango monday specialsMonday nights you can enjoy the All You Can Eat Boneless Wing Buffet from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Bud Light pitchers are also just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

wanango tacoOn Thursdays, Wanango Country Club offers $3.99 tacos all day and Bud Light pitchers for just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Check out Wanango Country Club’s Facebook page for Friday and Saturday’s specials which include the “Weekend Catch,” Prime Rib Saturday, delicious appetizers, desserts, and drink specials!

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

wanango-fairway


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
