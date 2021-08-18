State Police Issue Reminder on School Bus Safety

GREENSBURG, Pa. – As the new school year approaches, the Pennsylvania State Police would like to remind motorists to be alert for school buses, pedestrians, and school bus stop locations.

Troopers also remind drivers to allow extra travel time during morning and afternoon commutes.

Title 75, Section 3345, Meeting or Overtaking School Bus, requires that drivers approaching a stopped school bus with stop arm extended and red lights flashing shall stop at least 10 feet away from the school bus, whether approaching from behind or from the opposite direction.

The driver of a vehicle approaching an intersection at which a school bus is stopped shall stop his vehicle at that intersection until the flashing red signal lights are no longer actuated.

Upon conviction, the penalties for a violation of this section include a $250.00 fine, a 60-day driver’s license suspension, and 5 points on the motorist’s driving record.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), “if physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.”

Troopers also encourage parents and caregivers to discuss these safety tips with their children:

When waiting for the bus, stay away from traffic and line up at least five giant steps away from the curb or the roadway to wait for the bus.

Never run after the school bus if it has already left the bus stop.

Never push when getting on or off of the school bus.

Always walk at least 10 feet in front of the bus when crossing so that the school bus driver can see you.

When the school bus is moving, always stay in your seat and never put your head, arms, or hands out of the window.

Never cross the street behind the school bus.

Never speak to strangers and never get into a car with a stranger.

If walking to school, wear bright-colored or reflective clothing and use crosswalks where available.

For more school safety tips, visit penndot.gov or nhtsa.gov.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.