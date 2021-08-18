 

Thomas F. Welsh

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 @ 08:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck


Thomas F. Welsh age 43 of Showers Road DuBois, PA; died on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born on November 9, 1977 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of he late Thomas A. Welsh and Judy Ferringer Holt who survives and lives in Brockway.

Tom worked mostly in the Manufacturing Industry as a laborer.

He was Lutheran by faith.

Tom loved being in the outdoors, going on adventures, riding his bike, seeing all the animals and especially bonfires at night.

He also enjoyed watching movies and listening to music. Music was his way of being able to relax.

In addition to his mother Judy (DW) Holt of Brockway he is also survived by, and made his home with the love of his life Sara Flasher and her children Nicholas, Eric, Olivia and Eliana; his sister Kerrie Welsh and her children Leeann, Dausen and Megan Crawford of Brockway; his maternal grandmother Shirley Ferringer of New Bethlehem, PA; and a step-sister Christine (Ron) Morrison and their children Elizabeth, Erin and Dillon Morrison. He is also survived by his 2 dogs Gracie and Whiskey.

In addition to his father he is also preceded in death by his Maternal grandfather Harry Ferringer, Paternal grandparents Fred and Patricia Welsh and a step niece Brittany Bailley.

A Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society 1211 Airport Road Falls Creek, PA 15840 or Penn Highlands Intensive Care Unit for the excellent care they provided Tom.

Online condolences can be made by visiting www.csfhinc.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

