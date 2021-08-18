Census Data Shows Decline in Local Population

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Data recently released by the U.S. Census shows a distinct decline in our local area, particularly in Clarion, Forest, and Venango Counties.

Figures from the 2020 U.S. Census show that our region has some of the most sharply declining population rates in the state.

Forest County had the third-highest rate of decline in Pennsylvania, going from 7,716 residents in 2010 to 6,973 in 2020, for an overall decrease of 9.6 percent.

Venango County came in fifth in the state, seeing a decline from 54,984 residents in 2010 to 50,454 residents in 2020, for an overall decrease of 8.2 percent.

Warren County came in seventh in the state, with 41,815 residents in 2010 and 38,587 residents in 2020, a decrease of 7.7 percent.

Clarion County also made the top ten list for population decline, coming in the tenth and going from 39,988 in 2010 to 37,241 in 2020, for an overall decrease of 6.9 percent.

Other counties in the region listed below saw declines in the last decade, as well.

Jefferson County – 45,200 residents to 44,492 residents – 1.6 percent decrease.

Armstrong County – 68,941 residents to 65,558 residents – 4.9 percent decrease.

Clearfield County – 81,642 residents to 80,562 residents – 1.3 percent decrease.

Elk County – 31,946 residents to 30,990 residents – 3.0 percent decrease.

Indiana County – 88,880 residents to 83,246 residents – 6.3 percent decrease.

Mercer County – 116,638 residents to 110,652 residents – 5.1 percent decrease.

Crawford County – 88,765 residents to 83,938 residents – 5.4 percent decrease.

McKean County – 43,450 residents to 40,432 residents – 6.9 percent decrease.

Lawrence County – 91,108 residents to 86,070 residents – 5.5 percent decrease.

Erie County – 280,566 residents to 270,876 residents – 3.5 percent decrease.

In the surrounding area, only Butler County saw an increase in population, going from 183,862 in 2010 to 193,763 in 2020, with an increase of 5.4 percent.

Here are the other counties with the top ten sharpest rate of population decrease:

1. Susquehanna County – 43,356 residents to 38,434 residents – 11.4 percent decrease.

2. Cameron County – 5,085 residents to 4,547 residents – 10.6 percent decrease.

4. Sullivan County – 6,428 residents to 5,840 residents – 9.1 percent decrease.

6. Wyoming County – 28,276 residents to 26,069 residents – 7.8 percent decrease.

8. Green County – 38,686 residents to 35,954 residents – 7.1 percent decrease.

9. Cambria County – 143,679 residents to 133,472 residents – 7.1 percent decrease.

According to a press release from the Census Bureau, more people have been moving into metropolitan areas and away from rural ones all across the nation.

The census data shows that in the last decade, the amount of people living in metropolitan areas in the U.S. has risen two percentage points, going from 84 percent in 2010 to 86 percent in 2020.

Additional census results from the state and county level should be released around the end of October, according to the U.S. Census website.

