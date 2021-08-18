Venango County Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Halyday Run Road

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Venango County man was killed in a rollover crash that occurred on Halyday Run Road on Monday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:44 p.m. on Monday, August 16, on Halyday Run Road, just south of Spruce Lane, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.

Police say 34-year-old Mark A. King, of Oil City, was operating a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu traveling south on Halyday Run Road when he crossed into the northbound lane and struck a utility pole on the eastern side of the roadway.

Following the initial impact with the utility pole, the vehicle then struck a tree, spun counterclockwise 180 degrees, and overturned.

Police say King was found deceased inside the vehicle.

He was not using a seat belt.

Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department, Rouseville Volunteer Fire Department, Community Ambulance Service, Venango Towing, and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh assisted at the scene.

