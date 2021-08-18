 

WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch Remains in Effect for Clarion County

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 @ 06:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

236038459_4141575215940530_4714528495705943511_nCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of Pennsylvania, including the following counties:

Allegheny
Armstrong

Beaver
Butler
Clarion
Fayette
Forest
Greene
Indiana
Jefferson
Venango
Washington
Westmoreland

The Watch remains in effect through this evening.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected today as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move through the region.

Heavy rain on an already saturated ground will increase the threat for flash flooding.

Rainfall amounts between 1.0 and 2.0 inches are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.


