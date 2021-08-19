 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, August 19, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 3pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Friday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Saturday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.


