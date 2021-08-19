 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Area Teen Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28

Thursday, August 19, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-500BOGGS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 28 earlier this month.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:46 p.m. on August 11, on State Route 28/66, just west of Heffelfinger Road, in Boggs Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 18-year-old Brady J. Miller, of Dayton, was operating a 2000 Ford Contour traveling north on State Route 28 when he went off the eastern side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then overturned multiple times.

Miller suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Armstrong Center for Medicine & Health by Kittanning EMS.

He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Miller was cited for a traffic violation.

Mike’s Towing, PennDOT, and Templeton Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Thursday, August 19, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.