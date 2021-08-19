Area Teen Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28

BOGGS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 28 earlier this month.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:46 p.m. on August 11, on State Route 28/66, just west of Heffelfinger Road, in Boggs Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 18-year-old Brady J. Miller, of Dayton, was operating a 2000 Ford Contour traveling north on State Route 28 when he went off the eastern side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then overturned multiple times.

Miller suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Armstrong Center for Medicine & Health by Kittanning EMS.

He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Miller was cited for a traffic violation.

Mike’s Towing, PennDOT, and Templeton Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

