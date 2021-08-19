Area Woman Charged With Assault, Child Endangerment Waives Hearing

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Mayport woman who reportedly admitted to assaulting a juvenile victim waived her hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 21-year-old Anna Marie Strawcutter were waived for court on Tuesday, August 17:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Misdemeanor 3

The charges have been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Strawcutter is currently free on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County, in early February.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:28 a.m. on February 8, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for a report of possible child abuse.

At the hospital, troopers observed a juvenile victim with bruising on the victim’s left arm, left leg, and an unknown mark on the victim’s back. The bruises were observed to be consistent with being physically squeezed or struck, the complaint states.

Police then spoke to Anna Marie Strawcutter about the victim’s condition.

According to the complaint, Strawcutter initially stated she was unaware of the bruises, then later admitted to striking the victim on the back with an open hand an unknown number of times. She also reportedly admitted to physically squeezing the victim’s arm and leg.

Strawcutter told police she was “upset” due to not being able to console the victim, the complaint indicates.

The victim was also observed to have a distinctive rectangular bruise believed to have been caused by a clamp that was seized from the location of the reported incident and later entered into evidence at the Punxsutawney-based State Police barracks, according to the complaint.

Strawcutter was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock at 9:55 a.m. on February 8.

