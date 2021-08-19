 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cube Steak Skillet Supper

Thursday, August 19, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This quick and easy recipe comes in handy for working moms!

Ingredients

1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt

Dash pepper
2 beef cube steaks (6 ounces each)
1 to 2 tablespoons canola oil
1 small onion, sliced
1 can (15 ounces) sliced potatoes, drained
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) French-style green beans, drained
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed golden mushroom soup, undiluted
Paprika

Directions

-In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the flour, salt, and pepper. Add steaks, one at a time, and shake to coat. In a large skillet, brown steaks on both sides in oil until no longer pink. Set aside and keep warm.

-Add the onion, potatoes, and beans to skillet; stir in soup. Return steaks to skillet. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until meat is tender. Sprinkle with paprika.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


