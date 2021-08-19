Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cube Steak Skillet Supper

This quick and easy recipe comes in handy for working moms!

Ingredients

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt



Dash pepper2 beef cube steaks (6 ounces each)1 to 2 tablespoons canola oil1 small onion, sliced1 can (15 ounces) sliced potatoes, drained1 can (14-1/2 ounces) French-style green beans, drained1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed golden mushroom soup, undilutedPaprika

Directions

-In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the flour, salt, and pepper. Add steaks, one at a time, and shake to coat. In a large skillet, brown steaks on both sides in oil until no longer pink. Set aside and keep warm.

-Add the onion, potatoes, and beans to skillet; stir in soup. Return steaks to skillet. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until meat is tender. Sprinkle with paprika.

