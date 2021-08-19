Criminal Charges Against Area Woman Accused of Assaulting Elderly Mother Withdrawn

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges against a Marienville woman who was accused of assaulting her 82-year-old care-dependent mother have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 57-year-old Shirley Ann Renton were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, August 17:

– Strikes, shoves, kicks or attempts/threatens care-dependent person, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

One count of summary Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact filed against Renton was moved to non-traffic court.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Jenks Township in early February.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:33 p.m. on Monday, February 1, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to Roses Road, near its intersection with State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, for a report of an elderly woman with a walker yelling for help.

Police arrived at the scene and spoke to a known victim who reported that she was struck by her daughter, Shirley Renton, who is her primary caretaker, the complaint states.

According to police, the victim was observed to be covered in snow with her hair wet and she was unable to walk due to her physical condition and her exposure to the elements. She was then transported to the Marienville-based State Police barracks for EMS evaluation, the complaint indicates.

RELATED:

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Elderly Mother in Jenks Township

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.