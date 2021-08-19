Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Clarion is now hiring for the following positions:

Server

Host(ess)

Line Cook – Up to $500 Sign-On Bonus!*

Prep Cook

Dishwasher

Management – $1,000 Sign-On Bonus!*

While experience is preferred, it is not required. They are willing to train the right candidate!

Perkins offers competitive wages, flexible scheduling, paid time off, employee benefits and discounts, 401k w/ match, advancement opportunities and so much more!

JDK Management Company is the largest Owner/Operator of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in the United States with 49 locations.

Whether playing on this team for a year or career, opportunities to learn, grow, contribute and win are endless!

Apply in-person or online at nowhiring.com/workforperkins!

*Limited time. Restrictions apply.

